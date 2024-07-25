Investment of $27 Million to Support Optimization of California Ports

The California Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz) has allocated $27 million to upgrade data systems at the state’s five major container ports: Los Angeles, Long Beach, Oakland, San Diego, and Hueneme. This funding, the first of its kind in the U.S., aims to enhance data integration across California ports.

These ports are vital for international trade, managing 40 percent of the nation’s containerized imports and supporting millions of jobs. The funds will be used for ten projects focused on improving cargo routing, using technologies like AI, implementing climate resilience measures, adopting new trucking appointment systems, and developing standardized cargo data.

Key stakeholders from the ports praised the funding, emphasizing its role in modernizing infrastructure, improving efficiency, and enhancing supply chain resilience. This funding follows an MOU signed last year, creating the California Port Data Partnership to improve data sharing among ports. The partnership and the funding are expected to bring significant economic, environmental, and transportation benefits.

Listen to the report below.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West