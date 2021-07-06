Intrepid Section 18 is Approved for Armyworm Control in 2021

Intrepid 2F has again been approved for Section 18 use in California rice fields. The product is an insect growth regulator with methoxyfenozide as its active ingredient. Rice producers have been relying on pyrethroids, which have not been providing effective management of armyworm populations. UC Rice Farm Advisor, Luis Espino said that the Section 18 for Intrepid 2F is good news for growers.

“We’ve tested it for armyworm for several years now and it works really well. It works really fast. So, it’s been a really good product for armyworms. The Section 18 was approved by EPA and DPR and so the product’s going to be available this year,” Espino noted. “For any growers and PCAs that want to use it, they have to go to the ag commissioner’s office and get it on their permit before they use it.”

