George Leaver, president; Don Shinaut, treasurer; Russell Smith, director; Henry Wollen and Jay Rowell, board of directors of Two River Non-Stock Cooperative, a FSA (Farm Security Administration) co-op, looking at demonstration of Farmall “M” Tractor. Waterloo, Nebraska / Wolcott, Marion Post, 1910-1990, photographer

Farm Security Administration – Office of War Information Photograph Collection (Library of Congress)

The Birth of an Agricultural Giant

“I’m Mark Oppold with an American Agriculture History Minute…”

The story of International Harvester is a powerful testament to innovation and industrial growth in the United States. Founded in 1902, the company emerged from the merger of several of the most prominent firms in the American harvesting equipment industry. This strategic consolidation brought together expertise, resources, and technologies that would soon transform farming across the nation.

From its earliest days, International Harvester set out to modernize agriculture—helping farmers move from labor-intensive practices toward more efficient, mechanized operations.

Rapid Expansion and Industry Leadership

Following its formation, International Harvester quickly established itself as a dominant force in agricultural machinery. The company didn’t limit itself to domestic success; it expanded operations internationally, bringing American agricultural innovation to farms around the world.

By the 1930s, IH had significantly diversified its offerings. What began primarily as a harvesting equipment company evolved into a full-scale manufacturing powerhouse. Its product line now included:

Tractors

Trucks

Combine harvesters

This expansion reflected both the growing demands of modern agriculture and IH’s commitment to meeting those needs with cutting-edge equipment.

The Farmall Revolution

One of the most defining moments in International Harvester’s history came with the introduction of the Farmall series in the 1920s and 1930s.

The Farmall tractors were revolutionary. Designed for versatility, they allowed farmers to perform multiple tasks with a single machine—plowing, cultivating, and harvesting. This innovation dramatically increased efficiency and reduced the need for manual labor.

The Farmall line didn’t just sell well—it cemented International Harvester’s reputation as a leader in agricultural machinery. Even today, the iconic red tractors remain a symbol of progress and reliability in American farming history.

A Lasting Impact on Agriculture

International Harvester’s influence extended far beyond its products. The company helped usher in a new era of mechanized agriculture, enabling farmers to increase productivity and scale their operations like never before.

Its innovations played a key role in shaping the agricultural, automotive, and industrial landscape of the United States—leaving a legacy that continues to be felt across modern farming.

International Harvester: A Legacy That Shaped American Agriculture

“I’m Mark Oppold.”