‘Interesting to See’ How Wet Season Impacts Groundwater Basins

California’s wet water year could have some sizable implications when it comes to groundwater levels. Executive Director of the California Farm Water Coalition, Mike Wade said it will take some time to determine the full impact. The atmospheric rivers of the 2023 water year could go a long way in helping the state reach groundwater goals moving forward.

“It will be interesting to see over the next year how groundwater levels respond to a wet year like this. We’ve seen data from NASA that shows how many cubic miles of groundwater has been pumped over the preceding decades. We’ll want to see that data come out to show us how much our groundwater basins have recovered,” Wade explained. “That will help develop a roadmap for the kinds of infrastructure projects we need to improve on that.”

Listen to the segment below.

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West