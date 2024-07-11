Insurance Options for Specialty and Organic Growers Expanded

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is expanding crop insurance options for specialty and organic growers starting in 2025. The Risk Management Agency (RMA) will offer new coverage options, including enterprise units for organic practices and additional eligibility for several crops. This expansion includes coverage for crops like almonds, citrus, walnuts, and avocados, and introduces policies for younger almond trees. Sunburned damaged walnuts will also be eligible for indemnity payments through the expansion.

“The Risk Management Agency is excited to expand coverage options for specialty and organic growers including the availability of enterprise and optional units for many producers,” RMA Administrator Marcia Bunger said in a press release. “Expanding our coverage options gives producers more opportunities to manage their risks. We will continue to build on our work through future announcements later this summer.”

The USDA will also improve policies to reduce administrative burdens and streamline processes for growers. Future announcements will include expanding the shellfish policy and introducing new insurance options for grape growers. The aim is to enhance risk management tools for specialty crop producers and reach a broader group of growers.

Listen to the report below.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West