Institute for Agriculture and Trade Policy Seeks Reform to EQIP Funding

A recent report by the Institute for Agriculture and Trade Policy (IATP) highlights concerns with the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP). The report from IATP suggests that expensive practices with limited conservation benefits received significant funding through EQIP, while two-thirds of farmer applicants were rejected in 2023. IATP contends that reforms to EQIP can better serve farmers and enhance climate resilience.

Recommendations from the report include removing costly practices that purportedly favor large-scale farms, reducing payment limits to increase farmer access, and integrating additional funding sources beyond 2031. The report emphasizes prioritizing cost-effective conservation practices and advocates for transitioning farmers towards more comprehensive approaches like the Conservation Stewardship Program. By addressing these issues, IATP believes that EQIP can become a more effective tool for promoting sustainable agriculture and mitigating climate change.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West