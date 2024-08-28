Input Sought on How NRCS Will Administer SUSTAINS Act

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is asking for public feedback on how to implement the SUSTAINS Act, which lets the agency accept private donations for its conservation programs. The SUSTAINS Act was signed into law as part of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023 and provides an opportunity for the private sector to partner with USDA in expanding the implementation of conservation practices.

USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) is playing a key role in the process, as the agency will be handling the funds and making sure they target the right environmental issues. “Agriculture is at the forefront of the nation’s effort to conserve our natural resources, and we want to hear from people on the ground how to implement this legislation to maximize its benefits, promote equity and assist all producers,” NRCS Chief Terry Cosby said in a news release.

NRCS is looking for input on how to best use these private contributions to help farmers, ranchers, and forest landowners with things like carbon sequestration, wildlife habitat improvement, and protecting water sources. NRCS wants ideas on how to target specific environmental issues and ensure that underserved producers get the help they need. The public can submit their comments through the Federal Register until September 16.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West