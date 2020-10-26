Innovative New Carrot Products Are Entering the Market

COURTESY: BOLTHOUSE FARMS

A collection of innovative new carrot products will be entering the market beginning in the Spring of 2021. More and more offerings of plant-based alternatives to traditional food items continue to become available to consumers. Bolthouse Farms is also entering the fray with a new line of products. The company recently debuted a new product line called Wunderoots at the Produce Marketing Association Fresh Summit. The new products are part of the company’s long-term vision of Plants Powering People.

One of the new products is a carrot dog that is similar in size and shape to traditional hotdogs. They are made with whole carrots that are reported to have all the flavor and seasoning of a regular hot dog and are infused with herbs and spices. Three flavors of the carrot dog will be offered: Classic American, Chorizo, and Sweet Italian. The other Wonderoots products are being offered as a carbohydrate substitute and include carrot fettuccine and riced carrot.

