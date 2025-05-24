The California Avocado Society is taking proactive steps to address industry challenges by organizing an Innovations and Insights Field Day.

The California Avocado Society will host an Innovations and Insights field day Tuesday, June 3, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Limoneira Ranch located in Santa Paula, CA. This event will feature a series of informative presentations, discussions, and networking opportunities. Experts will offer valuable insights into innovative growing techniques, pest management strategies, and advancements in avocado cultivation. Attendees will also have the opportunity to engage with industry professionals and learn about the latest research and developments shaping the future of avocado farming.

Online registration for the event is now available.

In addition to expert-led sessions, the event will include a catered lunch, providing a chance for participants to connect and exchange ideas in a relaxed setting. The California Avocado Society aims to support growers, researchers, and stakeholders by fostering collaboration and innovation. As the industry navigates ongoing challenges, events like the Field Day serve as vital platforms for education and progress, ensuring the continued success of avocado cultivation in California and beyond.