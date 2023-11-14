A proposed forest service change could lead to more carbon storage. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

The U.S. Forest Service proposed a change in regulations that would allow it to consider requests to inject carbon dioxide beneath the 193 million acres of national forests and grasslands. Currently, the Forest Service is barred from authorizing “exclusive and perpetual use and occupancy” of its land by outsiders, a prohibition that would apply to carbon storage because the gas would remain underground for hundreds of years.

The proposed regulation would create an exemption for carbon capture and storage projects. If approved, the USDA agency could “authorize proposed carbon capture and storage on National Forest Service system lands where and if it’s deemed appropriate.”

Public comments on the carbon injection idea will be accepted until January 2, 2024.

The Forest Service says the proposed rule would harmonize carbon storage regulations with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), the other major federal land manager. The BLM issued its carbon storage policy in July 2022.

(From the National Association of Farm Broadcasting)

Listen to Sabrina Halvorson’s This Land Of Ours program here.

Injecting Carbon into National Forests and Grasslands

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.