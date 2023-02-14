Inflation Reduction Act Adds Nearly $20 Billion to Support Conservation Programs

An additional $19.5 billion will be made available to producers and landowners through the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will use the funding to further climate-smart agriculture goals. USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) will be dispersing the funds through a variety of conservation programs over five years. In fiscal year 2023, NRCS is making $850 million available through several oversubscribed programs.

Of the overall additional funding, $8.45 billion has been allocated to the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP). The Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP) is receiving an additional $4.95 billion in funding support. Another $3.25 billion is going to the Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP). The Agricultural Conservation Easement Program (ACEP) is also receiving an additional $1.4 billion. Funding increases are being applied for fiscal year 2023 and will build over the coming four years. USDA believes the increased funding support will help to implement conservation practices on millions of acres.

“The Inflation Reduction Act provided a once-in-a-generation investment in conservation on working lands, and we want to work with agricultural and forest landowners to invest in climate-smart practices that create value and economic opportunity for producers,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a news release. “We know that agriculture plays a critical role in the nation’s effort to address climate change, we’re using this funding to bolster our existing programs, maximize climate benefits, and foster other environmental benefits across the landscape.”

Applications for the current funding cycle of the ACEP Agricultural Land Easements or Wetland Reserve Easements will need to be submitted by March 17. NRCS will be announcing the next RCPP funding opportunity in the coming weeks. Applications for conservation programs are accepted year-round. However, producers are encouraged to apply by their state deadlines if they are interested in EQIP or CSP.

