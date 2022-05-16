Industry Supports Alexis Taylor as Next USDA Undersecretary for Trade

President Joe Biden has nominated Alexis Taylor to serve as the next Undersecretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs for the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Taylor currently serves as Director of the Oregon Department of Agriculture and has also served as USDA’s Deputy Undersecretary for Farm and Foreign Agricultural Service under the Obama administration. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack expressed his confidence in Taylor’s ability to “ensure cohesiveness between USDA and the Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs team.”

Alexis Taylor

Taylor is also receiving confidence and support from a variety of industry groups. U.S. Meat Export Federation President and CEO Dan Halstrom described Taylor as “an outstanding nominee.” Both the National Milk Producers Federation and the U.S. Dairy Export Council expressed praise for Taylor’s nomination. National Association of State Departments of Agriculture CEO Ted McKinney also offered his “enthusiastic endorsement for her candidacy.” The National Association of Wheat Growers and U.S. Wheat Associates have also applauded Taylor’s nomination.

Veteran of the U.S. Army, Taylor received her Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and minor in Communications from Iowa State University. She has worked for several members of Congress in both the Senate and House of Representatives. USA Rice, the International Dairy Foods Association, and National Corn Growers Association, were also among the ag groups to appreciate Taylor’s nomination. The sentiment among the industry is that Taylor’s experience will bode well for her serving in a new role within USDA.

“Alexis Taylor is a highly qualified candidate to be the USDA Undersecretary for Trade,” said U.S. Grains Council President and CEO Ryan LeGrand. “She has a strong background in agriculture from growing up on a farm in Iowa, and also has a deep knowledge of trade issues. We look forward to working with her to promote American agriculture.”

Taylor’s nomination will need to be considered and approved by the U.S. Senate.

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West