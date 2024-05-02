Industry Groups Call for Aggressive Action to Address Agricultural Trade Deficit

A group of more than 30 agricultural organizations is calling for a more aggressive approach to trade. In a letter sent to U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai, the groups emphasize the importance of robust engagement in trade policies to enhance global competitiveness. They urge the Administration to pursue an aggressive trade agenda to expand export opportunities, stressing adherence to trade commitments and enforcement mechanisms.

The organizations advocate for science-based regulatory measures and adhering to the standards and guidelines of international organizations. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has noted that U.S. agricultural imports exceeded exports by $16.6 billion in fiscal year 2023. USDA expectations are for the agricultural trade deficit to grow even larger in 2024. The farm groups are calling for active enforcement of trade rules to ensure fair market access and countering import restrictions.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West