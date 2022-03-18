A coalition of industry groups is asking for some regulatory relief from the California Air Resources Board (CARB). More than two-dozen industry organizations have expressed significant concern about the final phase of the On-Road Truck and Bus rule. In a letter sent to CARB, the coalition points out that meeting the January 1, 2023, deadline for compliance is not achievable without further disruption to the supply chain. Some of the signatories of the letter include the Agricultural Transportation Coalition and the California Cattlemen’s Association.

The group is asking CARB to consider alternative solutions allowing flexibility for fleet owners facing challenges in complying with upgrading engines to model year 2010 or newer. Cost and availability of newer trucks are creating issues in meeting the requirements of the regulation. The group cites a report from ACT Research indicating that used truck prices have increased more than 80 percent since January 2021. The coalition also asserts that now is not an appropriate time to enforce a regulation likely to force many truck owners from the marketplace, putting further strain on an already disrupted supply chain.

Listen to the radio report below.

Industry Groups Ask CARB for Regulatory Relief Amidst Supply Chain Challenges

