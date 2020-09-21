Industry Groups Appreciate Increased Crop Coverage for Coronavirus Assistance

The announcement of a second round of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) brought with it the inclusion of more crops and commodities. Many California growers were left out of the initial launch of CFAP. While the expansion of the program included additional qualifying crops, there were still many California producers who were not receiving assistance. CFAP 2 is designed to provide relief to an even broader array of farmers and ranchers.

“The pandemic has affected practically the entire agricultural system, and the second round of Coronavirus Food Assistance Program aid reflects that,” California Farm Bureau Federation President Jamie Johansson said in a press release. “We appreciate the administration’s flexibility in adjusting CFAP to make it available to a wider range of farmers and ranchers in a wider range of circumstances.”

Some industry groups have been particularly vocal about certain crops needing coverage under CFAP. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) took industry feedback into consideration in the crafting of CFAP 2. The second round of the program will include several crops that previously would not have qualified for aid. The updated program now includes winegrapes, table grapes, raisins, pima cotton, and others.

“We are extremely pleased with the announcement by the U.S Department of Agriculture that winegrape growers are eligible to apply for assistance through the expanded Coronavirus Food Assistance Program,” California Association of Winegrape Growers President John Aguirre said in a news release. “CFAP 2 will provide growers with much-needed financial assistance to help them with the significant and continuing market disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

USDA will have a total of $14 million in funding support to provide assistance to farmers and ranchers who have been negatively affected by COVID-19. The application window for the second round of coronavirus assistance will close on Friday, December 11. Eligibility details and application information is available online.

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West