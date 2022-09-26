Industry Engagement Sought for Farm Labor Stabilization Grant Program

Industry members are being encouraged to participate in the development process of a new farm labor stabilization and protection pilot grant program. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is seeking input from the agricultural community. As part of the effort, USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) will be holding three virtual listening sessions focused on the grant program. Announced as part of the Los Angeles Declaration on Migration and Protection, the new grant program will use up to $65 million to address labor shortages in agriculture.

A listening session intended for agricultural employer organizations is scheduled for Wednesday, September 28. Discussions will focus on the challenges that employers are facing with acquiring a stable workforce and labor standards to help improve the situation. The listening session will also cover incentives that are available from the USDA to make the H-2A program more of a viable option for farm employers.

Another listening session is scheduled for Wednesday, September 28, with an intended audience of labor unions. A session for the broader farmworker advocacy community will take place on Thursday, September 29. The sessions will cover the barriers and challenges that H-2A workers are facing, along with recommendations for improving farmworker protections. Registration for the online listening sessions is available online. Comments on the new farm labor stabilization and protection pilot grant program will be accepted through October 24.

The grant program seeks to mitigate the challenges of agricultural labor while also improving protections for farmworkers. As part of the effort, the program is intended to help expand the potential pool of workers. The program is also aimed at reducing irregular migration by increasing the use of legal pathways, which includes addressing the challenges within the H-2A program. Overall, the grant program is designed to improve the resiliency of the food and agricultural supply chain.

