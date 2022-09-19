The grapefruit marketing order is back in effect for the upcoming season. Juice content maturity requirements will once again be enforced on imported grapefruit. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) had previously declared the marketing order deficient without notifying industry members. As a result, enforcement of the standard on incoming imports was discontinued. President and CEO of California Citrus Mutual, Casey Creamer said they collaborated with industry partners in Texas and Florida to address the issue with the USDA and the US Trade Representative’s Office.

“It’s definitely good news that its being enforced now. So that’s the win for this upcoming season. The rest of it is to be determined as we work through this to figure out the market dynamics,” said Creamer. “We’re going through an evaluation right now working with the California Department of Food and Ag, and USDA, and USTR to remedy any potential deficiencies in the marketing order so that it is truly U.S. wide.”

Industry Collaboration Helps Get Imported Grapefruit Standards Reinstated

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West