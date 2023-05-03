Industry Coalition Encouraging Ag Research Support in The Next Farm Bill

A broad group of stakeholders is encouraging additional research support in the upcoming farm bill. More than 340 national, regional, and state groups are asking lawmakers to consider $5 billion in mandatory funding to support agricultural research. A letter was sent to House and Senate agriculture committee leaders, highlighting the need for additional funding through the Research Facilities Act within Title VII of the next Farm Bill.

“An investment of $5 billion in agricultural research infrastructure at colleges of agriculture would be a significant step in an overall strategy to ensure that the U.S. remains globally competitive. With this once-in-a-generation investment in research facilities at colleges of agriculture, we can spur new economic opportunities and innovations for farmers, ranchers, and producers in every state,” the letter states. “This catalytic investment would advance the critical work being done at public colleges of agriculture, veterinarian, forestry, and natural resources across the country.”

Signatories of the letter include the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture, The Fertilizer Institute, and the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association. The group point to a 2021 report that asserts that 70 percent of facilities at U.S. colleges and ag schools “are at the end of their useful life.” According to the report, deferred maintenance updates would cost an estimated $11.5 billion. Replacement of outdated facilities would cost an estimated $38.1 billion. The stakeholder groups are asking for a $5 billion investment over five years.

Agricultural research support would create 200,000 new jobs nationwide, according to the coalition. Investments in facility upgrades would also reportedly contribute to the recruitment and graduation of 60,000 new ag students every year. The groups point out that support for agricultural research, education, and extension is vital for the continued success of the American ag industry. “The U.S. cannot rebuild our agricultural research prominence or keep up with international competitors with facilities built in the 1950s and 1960s,” the coalition notes.

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West