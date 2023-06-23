India Agrees to Lift Retaliatory Tariffs on U.S. Farm Goods

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai announced that the Republic of India will be lifting retaliatory tariffs on a variety of goods. The tariffs had been in place for five years in response to the U.S. Section 232 measures that were imposed on Indian steel and aluminum imports. In the next 90 days, additional tariffs on U.S. chickpeas, lentils, almonds, walnuts, and apples will be eliminated.

“We are greatly pleased to have this issue resolved so that US almonds can once again compete fairly in one of the largest international markets,” said Aubrey Bettencourt, President & Chief Executive Officer of the Almond Alliance.

The removal of the retaliatory tariffs comes as India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Washington D.C. Ambassador Tai said that the agreement is a result of two years of engagement, including the U.S.-India Trade Policy Forum. The resolution to terminate six outstanding disputes at the World Trade Organization is expected to restore and expand market opportunities for American ag producers and manufacturers.

“While there has long been frustration over unnecessary barriers to entry into the Indian market, today’s announcement is a positive step forward in removing tariffs and opening trade,” said Brian Kuehl, Executive Director of Farmers for Free Trade. “We are particularly pleased to see that recent retaliatory tariffs on apples, chickpeas, lentils, almonds and walnuts are being removed. The fact that they were ever in place is a reminder of the damage that trade wars cause here at home.”

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West