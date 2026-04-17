Independent candidate Elaine Culotti shares her vision for California

A Fresh Perspective on California’s Future

In a compelling and wide-ranging interview, California gubernatorial candidate Elaine Culotti joins “the Ag Meter,” Nick Papagni, to deliver a candid assessment of the state’s political landscape—and a bold vision for its future.

Running as an Independent, Culotti makes it clear from the start: her biggest strength is that she isn’t tied to party influence or special interests. That independence, she argues, allows her to speak openly about issues impacting farmers, businesses, and everyday Californians—without political pressure.

Why the “Middle” Matters

Culotti emphasizes a major shift in California politics: the rise of voters registering as “No Party Preference.” With Democrats holding roughly 43% of voters and Republicans around 24%, a growing share—over 20%—now sits in the middle.

Her argument is simple:

Without an independent voice, California effectively operates as a one-party state.

She calls for a three-party race, explaining that introducing a viable independent candidate would rebalance elections and give disillusioned voters a real choice. Without that third option, she says, outcomes are largely predetermined.

High-Speed Rail and Broken Systems

One of the most striking parts of the conversation centers on California’s high-speed rail project. While many criticize the project as a failure, Culotti takes a different approach.

She insists the idea itself was necessary—especially for farmers and economic development—but was derailed by bureaucracy and mismanagement. According to her, funds were diverted, approvals mishandled, and the project became a symbol of how government systems fail when accountability is absent.

Her broader point:

California doesn’t lack ideas—it lacks execution.

Farmers at the Center of Her Plan

Agriculture is the heartbeat of Culotti’s campaign. She repeatedly highlights California’s 84,000 small farmers, many of whom struggle with infrastructure, distribution, and market access.

Her proposals include:

Shared transportation and supply chain systems

Equal access to washing and packing facilities

Better exposure for specialty crops like pluots

Stronger support for small and mid-sized farms

She makes one thing clear—farming will become California’s top priority under her leadership.

The Cost-of-Living Crisis

Culotti also addresses the everyday realities facing Californians:

Rising gas prices

Increasing taxes and fees

Crumbling infrastructure

Expensive housing and restrictive rental laws

She argues that the current system places the heaviest burden on workers, farmers, and entrepreneurs—the very people who generate the state’s revenue.

The Bradley-Burns Tax Breakdown

A key issue Culotti highlights is the Bradley-Burns tax, designed to return local sales tax revenue back to cities for community improvements.

However, she explains that with the explosion of online shopping, much of that revenue—especially from platforms like Amazon and Etsy—never makes it back to local communities.

Instead, she claims, those funds are retained at the state level, leaving towns without critical resources for:

Road repairs

Local events and beautification

Small business support

Her message: Californians should demand to know where their money is going.

Accountability and Government Spending

Culotti raises serious concerns about transparency, particularly around billions spent on homelessness programs and other initiatives.

She points to failed audit efforts and argues that without accountability, fraud and waste will continue unchecked. Her stance is firm—audits must happen, and leadership must be held responsible.

A Call for Real Change

Throughout the interview, Culotti returns to one core message:

California needs new leadership, new ideas, and a break from the traditional two-party system.

She urges voters to demand inclusion of independent candidates in debates and to rethink how political power is structured in the state.

How to Support Elaine Culotti

Culotti encourages grassroots involvement over large donations. She emphasizes that engagement matters more than money, asking supporters to contribute even $1 as a sign of belief in change.

Website: CullotiForCalifornia.com

Search: “Lipstick Farmer” to find her campaign

Listen to the Full Interview

This powerful conversation between “the Ag Meter,” Nick Papagni, and Elaine Culotti dives even deeper into California’s biggest challenges—from agriculture and infrastructure to political reform and accountability.

👉 Don’t miss the full interview to hear her unfiltered vision for California’s future.

Independent Voice for California: Culotti’s Plan