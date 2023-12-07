Increasing Market Opportunities for California Pistachios

It is expected to be a banner year for California pistachios and there appears to be increasing export market opportunities to help address increasing production. Former President of American Pistachio Growers, Richard Matoian said they expect the crop to come in around 1.5 billion pounds. Initial estimates projected about 1.3 billion pounds. Fortunately, worldwide demand has remained robust.

“We had another record shipment year which follows the record shipment year that we had last year. So very, very positive news of shipments,” Matoian explained. “Because of the fact that 70% of what we grow is exported, it’s great to see those export numbers where they are and going in the right direction. Very positive trend.”

The European Union continues to be the largest export destination for U.S. pistachios, despite a negligible decline in shipments. Matoian noted that China and Hong Kong had been the number-one export destinations for a time. While the market is now number two, export numbers have continued to increase there. “This is like the third year in a row that we’ve seen more exports go to that part of the world. Also, we saw a market that we started promoting in 2019, India. We saw shipments there rise dramatically by 143 percent,” Matoian explained.

Market opportunities have also been expanding in the Middle East and Africa. United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey stand out as key contributors to this growth. Turkey, both a producer and consumer, is importing a considerable amount of pistachios. Canada and Mexico have also shown increased interest in U.S. pistachios. Mexico, in particular, has seen consistent year-over-year growth. “For the first time now we are going to be promoting American-grown pistachios in Mexico, and we see that as a potential opportunity and gateway into other parts of South America as well,” said Matoian.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West