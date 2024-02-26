Increasing Gap Between Supply and Demand of Pistachios

The supply of pistachios in the global market has been growing in recent years, putting a strain on demand. UC Cooperative Extension specialist, Brittney Goodrich said much of the acreage increases have been seen in the U.S.. However, acreage has also been increasing in other significant production areas such as Iran and Turkey. The increase in acreage has equated to more product in the overall market.

“The last few years, especially since COVID, there has been sort of an increasing gap between the supply and demand of pistachios. Which just means more pistachios carrying over from year to year,” said Goodrich. “Which is problematic and why we’re seeing some of these lower pistachio prices than we’re used to.”

Listen to the report below.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West