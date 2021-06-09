The National Future Farmers of America (FFA) Organization recently announced that the annual convention will be held in-person this year. The 94th Annual National FFA Convention will take place at the Indianapolis Convention Center and Lucas Oil Stadium, on October 27-30. Last year’s convention was held as a virtual experience due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event typically attracts more than 65,000 attendees.

National FFA Organization associate director of convention and events, Mandy Hazlett said that they are excited to be able to host the event in-person once again and that the convention will be a bit different from years past. The event will feature some of the standard events including the American FFA Degree Ceremony, student and teacher workshops, Career Success Tours, as well as competitive events. Additionally, this year’s convention will also feature online elements including the virtual FFA Blue Room and streaming of the general sessions. More information about the convention is available online.

Listen to the radio report below.

In-Person National FFA Convention Returns to Indianapolis

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West