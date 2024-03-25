Improving Trade Opportunities for U.S. Ag Exports

The Colombian market has been reopened for U.S. ag exports of poultry and egg products after several months of negotiation. After extensive engagement with the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the Instituto Colombiano Agropecuario has formally reopened the market. Colombia had been the 10th largest market for American poultry in 2022, with exports valued at $105 million.

“We’re pleased that Colombian officials are living up to the commitments outlined in the U.S.-Colombia Trade Promotion Agreement,” USDA Under Secretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs Alexis M. Taylor said in a press release. “Holding our trading partners accountable is critical to ensuring the benefits of trade are felt by our farmers and ranchers across the United States and in their local communities.”

Colombia had stopped issuing import permits for U.S. poultry, egg, and genetics products back in August of last year. The reason cited was concerns regarding Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza. USDA Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs Jenny Lester Moffitt explained that they worked closely with Colombian officials “to demonstrate that U.S. poultry and egg products do not pose an animal health risk and can be safely imported.”

In another recent development to benefit U.S. ag exports, India has adjusted its import duty structure. Import duties on turkey, cranberries, and blueberries have been significantly lowered. Tariffs on turkey have been reduced from 30 percent to five percent. Fresh, frozen, and dried cranberries and blueberries have a revised duty rate of 10 percent, down from 30 percent. India is also eliminating import duties altogether for uncarded and uncombed U.S. cotton.

USDA expects India to increase imports of American cranberries and blueberries by more than 19 percent. Totals are projected to reach approximately 3,640 metric tons. Consignments of U.S. cotton could also surpass 40,300 metric tons, an increase of approximately 70 percent.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West