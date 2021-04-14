Farmers now have access to another resource for acquiring soil moisture data. Improved soil-moisture information is now available through to a tool developed by USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service in collaboration with NASA and George Mason University. The Crop Condition and Soil Moisture Analytics tool known as Crop-CASMA provides high-resolution data in an easy-to-understand format.

The Crop-CASMA tool is available online for free and reportedly provides more thorough spatial coverage and consistency than other methods for measuring soil moisture. Users will mainly be USDA researchers and statisticians, but the tool has been formatted to be easily accessible for private users such as farmers.

Listen to the radio report below.

Improved Soil-Moisture Data Tool Available to Farmers

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West