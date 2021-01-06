Some important reasons for removing tree stumps. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

There are many reasons to remove tree stumps from your property. But probably the most obvious one is for aesthetics. Not only do tree stumps take up a lot of valuable garden space, but they’re serious eyesores. Tree stumps left to rot in the ground can regrow, too, which will become even more costly and difficult to remove as they keep coming back.

Safety is also a concern. They present a tripping hazard for pedestrians. And, they can also snag vehicles and lawn mowers. Tree roots can also damage pipes or sewer lines. Left unattended, tree stumps can release chemicals that will inhibit the growth of nearby plants.

If you’re planning on growing a new garden, a tree stump can wreck your plans. You’ll have to get rid of it before you start tilling and laying down new garden plots.

Advertisement

Tree stumps can also spread decay and can invite unwanted pests and diseases. In some cases, tree stumps can cause issues for the wood in your home such as termites or carpenter ants.

Listen to Cathy Isom’s This Land of Ours program here.

Important Reasons for Removing Tree Stumps