A new report from the USDA’s Economic Research Service (ERS) says food labeled as “natural” may not be worth its higher cost. The USDA says numerous consumer food choice studies have found that the “natural” label on food is often equated with healthier food choices and more sustainable production. However, regulatory agencies treat the claim as meaning nothing artificial was added and the product was minimally processed. It doesn’t necessarily make that product any healthier or more sustainable than a product that isn’t labeled.

USDA also points out that there are minimal requirements for companies to use the label on their products. The latest available purchasing data is from 2018 spending and shows consumers spent about 16 percent of their grocery budgets on food labeled as “natural.”

How Important is the “Natural” Label on Food?

