Have you planted a pollinator garden? Why they’re important, coming up on This Land of Ours.

Monarch butterfly and bumble bee pollinate garden milkweed flowers

By MediaMarketing/DepositPhotos image

June 17 through the 23rd is National Pollinator Week, and a good time to consider having a pollinator garden.

USDA researcher Gayle Hoffman tells us the importance of pollinator gardens in the overall wellbeing of pollinator populations.

Pollinator species, such as bees, other insects, birds and bats play a critical role in producing more than 100 crops grown in the United States.