Importance of Grape Crush Report During Heavy Wildfire Year

Determining the data for the annual grape crush report could be a little complicated this year.

The National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) issues the Grape Crush Report every year and it’s a result of surveys sent out to processors in the industry. Prices and tonnage in the report if very important and this year could be tricky to determine. The California Association of Winegrape Growers (CAWG) issued a release stating that the 2020 questionnaire may be more difficult for processors due to the number of wildfires in the state and the associated smoke.

CAWG said some processors worked with growers to adjust delivery, crush, and payment details. The abnormal agreements may make filling out the survey from the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) difficult. CAWG suggests that operations use CDFA’s frequently asked questions document titled ‘How to Report Smoke Affected Grapes‘.

CAWG President and CEO John Aguirre said in the release, “The Grape Crush Report is extraordinarily important to growers and wineries, and it’s essential that information from the 2020 crush is reported timely and accurately.”

The questionnaire is due by January 8, 2021, although CAWG urges processors to fill out the information as soon as possible. All of the information involving the grape crush report, including the FAQ, can be found online.

