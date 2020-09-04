The importance of humidity when caring for orchids. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

The ideal daytime humidity for most orchid plants is from 60-80% and possibly more during hot seasons. Most orchids are tropical plants, but that doesn’t mean they need rain forest humidity to grow in your home.

Orchids like air movement. Indoors, an overhead paddle fan set on the slowest speed or a small oscillating fan set to face AWAY from your plants may provide adequate air movement. The dry atmosphere of an air-conditioned home can be challenging though, which is why a daily mist, or setting your orchids on a moist bed of gravel can help create the humidity they crave. If you decide to use gravel, just make sure the pot is sitting on top of the rocks, not nestled in them. Otherwise, moisture can seep into the pot and drown the roots over time.

Orchids might have different needs compared to most of your plants, but if you can master the basics of their care, they can be easy-care houseplants too. Since they’re unique, you can display them in fun ways too, like creating hanging planters to show off their eye-catching blooms.

Listen to Cathy Isom’s This Land of Ours program here.

The Importance of Humidity When Caring for Orchids