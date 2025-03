Fruit and vegetable growers that use chlorpyrifos have until June 30, 2025 to use it on food crops. Researchers from the University of Florida advise producers to find alternatives as the product may no longer be available. The Environmental Protection Agency has identified 11 crops that may still be allowed to use chlorpyrifos with modified use patterns and exposure controls.

Lorrie Boyer has more in her report.

Impending Ban on Chlorpyrifos for Fruit and Vegetable Growers