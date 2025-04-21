Impact of Tariffs Between the U.S. and China Ag Markets

The White House, Public domain / Wikimedia Commons image

Chief Economist Seth Meyers discusses the impact of tariffs between the U.S. and China on grain and livestock markets. He explains that the U.S. tariffs on China and China’s retaliation are assumed to persist throughout the current and next marketing years, affecting major commodities like cotton and pork.

Despite this, hog prices have been depressed by other factors, with downward revisions in the hogs and pigs report due to trade effects. The discussion underscores the complexities of global trade policies on agricultural markets.

Impact of Tariffs Between the U.S. and China on Agriculture Markets