Impact Farmers Make When It Comes to Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions

The huge impact farmers have been making when it comes to reducing greenhouse gas emissions. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Since 1990, the United States population has increased 31-percent, from roughly 250 million to 329 million in 2019. With more people comes the need for more food. And, more food production could also mean more greenhouse gas emissions.

However, since 1990 the American Farm Bureau reports that America’s farmers have managed to increase pork, milk and beef production while cutting the greenhouse gas emissions required to provide each of your meals by 24%. Roughly 10% of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions come from agriculture, including transportation at 29%, electricity at 25% and industry at 23%.

Looking ahead farmers hope to make an even bigger impact with more on-farm carbon-capturing practices, from cover crops to anaerobic digesters.

