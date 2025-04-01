Today’s report looks at the impact of the Clean Water Act on landowners since 1972 and the changes in the definition of “Waters of the US” under 14 different administrations. The EPA, under new Administrator Lee Zeldin, has released a guidance document to reduce enforcement and has opened a 30-day Request for Information to seek input from stakeholders on finalizing the WOTUS regulations.

Mary Thomas Hart from the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association raises concerns about the need for clear EPA guidance to help landowners and farmers make preliminary determinations on whether a feature on their land falls under federal regulation.

Impact of the Clean Water Act on Landowners