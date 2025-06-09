A new study by the Haas Avocado Board highlights the impact avocados have on the purchasing behavior of SNAP and WIC participants. These shoppers, who represent 11% of avocado buyers, tend to add a greater variety of fresh produce to their carts when buying avocados.

This shift leads to a significant increase in their overall basket value—up by $37 per trip, an impressive 89% jump. The findings suggest that avocados may play a role in encouraging healthier eating habits by prompting consumers to explore more fruits and vegetables.

Impact Avocados Have on the Purchasing Behavior of SNAP, WIC Participants