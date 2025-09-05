Manuel Cunha on Immigration Reform and Ag Labor

Nick Papagni recently spoke with Manuel Cunha, president of the Nisei Farmers League, about the urgent need for immigration reform and how it impacts agriculture. With labor shortages, guest worker challenges, and border security concerns affecting farms across California, Cunha emphasizes the importance of H.R. 4393, the Dignity Act.

Immigration Reform and Ag Labor: Manuel Cunha on the Dignity Act

What is the Dignity Act (H.R. 4393)?

Manuel Cunha

The Dignity Act, introduced by Congresswomen Salazar (R-FL) and Escobar (D-TX), is a bipartisan effort to provide a comprehensive solution for essential workers. Currently, 22 members of Congress have signed on.

The Act addresses:

Border Security: Controlling illegal entry and removing criminals from communities.

Controlling illegal entry and removing criminals from communities. Work Authorization: Seven-year renewable cards for workers already in the U.S., including allowances for family emergencies abroad.

Seven-year renewable cards for workers already in the U.S., including allowances for family emergencies abroad. Guest Worker Programs: Legal, rotating employment for agriculture, construction, hotels, and restaurants.

Cunha notes, “It’s the most progress I’ve seen since 2000, addressing both worker protections and employer needs.”

Protecting Agricultural Workers from Coyotes and Cartels

One major challenge is the illegal networks known as coyotes, who exploit workers crossing the border.

“These individuals charge $10,000–$15,000 per person and may hold families hostage,” Cunha explains. “A legal program under the Dignity Act will eliminate the need for coyotes and ensure safe, documented entry for workers.”

Dreamers and Long-Term Residents: Legal Protections

The Dignity Act also benefits Dreamers—about 960,000 individuals who have passed background checks and contribute to agriculture, healthcare, and other sectors.

“This legislation recognizes workers who pay taxes, raise families, and strengthen communities,” Cunha says. It also addresses Social Security benefits for those who have contributed for decades but are nearing retirement.

Employer Guidance and Worker Safety

Cunha emphasizes that workers still face daily uncertainty. While authorities focus on large metropolitan areas, farmworkers are concerned about checkpoints and enforcement.

The Dignity Act proposes interim measures:

Employers provide documentation confirming a worker’s employment.

Workers can show this to authorities while regulations are finalized.

“This gives them safety and peace of mind until the bill’s rules are fully implemented,” Cunha explains.

Call to Action: Support the Dignity Act

Farmers, industry leaders, and community members are urged to contact their congressional representatives to support H.R. 4393. Key legislators include:

Vince Fong (California)

(California) David Valadao (California)

(California) Jimmy Panetta (California)

“This is about uniting all industries—agriculture, construction, hotels, restaurants—for a common solution,” Cunha stresses.

Conclusion: A Unified Effort for California Agriculture

California agriculture faces labor shortages, regulation challenges, and economic pressures. Passing the Dignity Act is critical for:

Securing legal, reliable labor

Protecting workers and families

Strengthening the agricultural economy

“Farming is tough work,” Cunha reminds us. “We need legal, safe labor solutions to keep our farms productive. Supporting the Dignity Act is the key to moving forward.”