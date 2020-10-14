Some ideas to decorate the fences in your garden or property. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

There are a lot of ways to make a fence decorative. The most common way to do this is to decorate a traditional fence. Add an old window, door, or a framed mirror to create a focal point along the fence. Glinting glass is a simple technique that adds instant interest and dimensionality to ordinary fences. It’s kind of like using wine bottles in cob houses to create colorful light displays. Artwork can also make your fence more interesting.

Be sure to use materials durable for the outdoors. A vertical gardening fence made of vining plants is another idea and will make your fence feel like part of the landscape rather than an obstacle or eyesore.

If you really want to create one of a kind fencing, though, you can move beyond traditional fencing materials into using decorative of free form materials. Old bed frames, antique exterior shutters, mattress springs, screen doors, and more can all be employed to create non-traditional, but very beautiful upcycled decorative fences.

