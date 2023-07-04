Americans continue to beat the summertime heat with foods from the freezer section. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

A serving of peach pie with ice cream.

Every year, many Americans beat the summertime heat with frozen treats and this year is no exception. July is National Ice Cream Month.

President Ronald Reagan, in 1984, signed a Proclamation designating July as National Ice Cream Month, and the third Sunday of the month as National Ice Cream Day.

According to the National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA) most U.S. adults (77%) believe ice cream can be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet.

Among those asked in a recent survey, many Gen Z and millennial consumers say they feel less guilty when they have a fruit-based ice cream as compared to eating a chocolate frozen snack. Among the group of respondents with children, there appears to be a significant level of interest and consumption when it comes to ice cream. On average, parents consume ice cream or frozen novelties more frequently than childfree adults. More than two in five (43%) Gen Z parents admit to hiding ice cream from their kids, while only 21% of Gen X parents follow suit.

Ice Cream Still a Summertime Favorite

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.