The November 14 edition of the AgNet News Hour featured Ian LeMay, President of the California Table Grape Commission, in a wide-ranging discussion with hosts Nick Papagni and Josh McGill about California’s thriving table grape season, global trade challenges, and the pride of representing one of the state’s most iconic crops.

LeMay described this year as “a fair season” overall, with high-quality fruit, steady demand, and continued harvest stretching through Thanksgiving. “We had a really moderate spring and summer that allowed the fruit to mature beautifully on the vine,” he said. “Growers have done everything possible to deliver a high-quality crop, and we still have promotable volume through December.”

The conversation highlighted how California growers continue to lead the world in both innovation and consistency. “We’re growing more than 80 varieties of table grapes now,” LeMay said. “Since 1982, the Commission has partnered with the USDA to bring new, longer-lasting, better-tasting varieties to market.” He praised the role of technology and automation, noting that the industry is evolving quickly. “From robotics to new breeding programs, agriculture is attracting computer scientists and engineers — not just agronomists,” he said.

LeMay’s enthusiasm for his work was evident. “It’s a huge point of pride to represent this industry,” he said. “California table grapes are grown by families who’ve been doing this for generations with integrity and care. When I walk into a meeting overseas, I know I’m representing the best fruit in the world.”

While California’s domestic market remains strong — with more than 70% of grapes staying in the U.S. — LeMay continues to travel globally, promoting the state’s fruit in over 20 countries. “There’s real confidence in California table grapes,” he said. “Buyers know what they’re getting — quality, safety, and consistency.”

The discussion also turned to tariffs and regulation. LeMay said the current U.S. tariff policies have not yet significantly impacted table grapes but emphasized that global trade remains unpredictable. He also addressed the challenges of farming in California’s heavily regulated environment. “Yes, the costs are higher — from labor to pesticide regulation — but that’s also our badge of honor,” he said. “When buyers purchase California grapes, they can have full confidence that they’re getting the highest standards in the world.”

Both Papagni and McGill praised LeMay for his leadership and passion. “Ian’s the kind of representative California agriculture needs,” Papagni said. “He’s professional, positive, and never afraid to tell it like it is.” McGill added, “California consumers vote for higher standards — now it’s time to support that by buying California-grown.”

As the holidays approach, LeMay encouraged listeners to keep California grapes on their tables. “They’re still in stores, they’re sweet, and they’re healthy,” he said. “If you don’t have California grapes at Thanksgiving or Christmas, you’re missing out.”

