Hunger Crisis in America: Feeding America CEO Urges Action

The United States is facing its highest levels of food insecurity since the 2008-2009 economic downturn, according to Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America. In a recent interview, Babineaux-Fontenot revealed that nearly 50 million Americans, including 14 million children, are experiencing hunger. These statistics, she emphasized, are a stark reminder of the growing crisis.

Babineaux-Fontenot noted that while food insecurity gained national attention during the pandemic, the focus has since waned. “Those lines we used to see have just gone back inside buildings, and people think they’ve gone away,” she said. She expressed optimism, however, that once people recognize the ongoing issue, they will rally again to address it. This time, she hopes for long-term solutions to reduce the need for food assistance permanently.

To combat hunger, Babineaux-Fontenot encourages individuals to start locally by visiting FeedingAmerica.org. The site provides tools to locate nearby food banks and offers opportunities to donate, advocate, or volunteer. “Start in your own backyard,” she advised. If additional resources are available, she recommends supporting the national organization, which directs aid to areas with the greatest need.

In her final message, Babineaux-Fontenot applauded farmers, growers, and producers for their essential role in fighting hunger. “Your listeners are rock stars for me,” she said. Acknowledging the contributions of America’s agricultural community, she urged continued unity and action. “When we are united, we can really make a big impact on hunger.”

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.