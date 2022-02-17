Some of the things that humans do that horses dislike. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Horses are hypervigilant. Any unfamiliar sound or object can spook them enough to throw someone, or rear up and flail around.

Horses especially don’t like it when people approach from behind. Even the friendliest horses have been known to cause serious bodily injury from kicking. Horses are very in tune to humans and do not like carrying riders who are upset or angry.

Another thing they don’t like is being confined to a small space for too long. Horses were made to run and frolic about. When they’re trapped in a small area for too long, they go stir crazy. They can end up cribbing, pacing, or fighting their way out if they’re locked up too long.

On the other hand, horses also do not like training too much and too often.

Other things that really bug our equine friends: if someone yells at them; if their reigns are pulled; or, if people are running around them when they are resting.

Listen to Cathy Isom’s This Land of Ours program here.

Things that Humans Do that Horses Dislike