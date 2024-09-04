HPAI Spreads to Three California Dairy Herds

Three of California’s dairy farms report cattle infected with Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza. California is the nation’s top milk-producing state and the 14th in the nation to report bird flu in cattle. More than 190 herds have been infected across the nation since March. Federal data says the infections also include 13 dairy and poultry farm workers. The California Department of Food and Agriculture issued a statement saying that no human cases have been confirmed in the state. The infected herds are in California’s Central Valley region and began showing symptoms on August 25.

“It’s a tough time for those dairy farmers given the economic challenges they face,” says Karen Ross, California’s Secretary of Agriculture. “We’re approaching this with the utmost urgency and the infected cattle have been quarantined.”

The affected dairies are under quarantine on the authority of CDFA’s State Veterinarian, and enhanced biosecurity measures are in place. Sick cattle are isolated and treated at their farms, while healthy cows are cleared to continue milking.

According to Western United Dairies, California’s supply of milk and dairy foods is safe and has not been

impacted by these events. As a precaution, and according to longstanding state and federal requirements, milk from sick cows is not permitted in the public milk supply. Also, pasteurization of milk is fully

effective at inactivating the virus, so there is no cause for concern for consumers from milk or dairy products. Pasteurized milk and dairy items, as well as properly handled meat and eggs, continue to be safe to consume.