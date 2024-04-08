HPAI Infection Found in Ohio Dairy Cattle

Another state confirms bird flu in dairy cattle. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Ohio now has its first case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) found in a dairy herd. The state’s Department of Agriculture says it’s the first case of HPAI in an Ohio livestock operation. The dairy operation received cows from a Texas dairy on March 8, which was the same dairy that later reported a confirmed HPAI detection in Texas.

Ohio’s animal health officials were notified when the livestock began showing clinical signs compatible with sick, lactating dairy cows in other states. USDA, Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control, and state veterinary health officials are investigating the emerging illness among dairy cattle. To date, USDA has confirmed the detection of HPAI in dairy herds in Texas, Kansas, Michigan, New Mexico, Idaho, and now Ohio.

The FDA and CDC say there is no concern about the safety of commercially pasteurized dairy products because of federal health requirements and pasteurization. The public health risk associated with HPAI remains low.

