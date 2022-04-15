How Your Dog Can Be Farm Dog of the Year

They say every dog has its day. Farmers are invited to get their dogs a special day and submit nominations for the 2023 Farm Bureau Farm Dog of the Year contest, which is supported by Purina. This is the fifth year of the contest. It celebrates farm dogs and the many ways they support farmers and ranchers in producing nutritious food for families and their pets across America.

Desired attributes for the Farm Dog of the Year include helpfulness to the farmer and his/her family, playfulness, and obedience. Farm dog owners must be Farm Bureau members to enter their dogs in the competition. Eligibility guidelines and submission requirements are available on the farm bureau website at https://www.fb.org/land/fdoty

The grand prize winner – Farm Bureau Farm Dog of the Year – will win a year’s worth of Purina dog food and $5,000 in prize money. The winner will be recognized at a Farm Dog of the Year award ceremony at the American Farm Bureau Federation Convention in January 2023. Up to four regional runners-up will each win $1,000 in prize money.

Meet the 2022 Farm Bureau Farm Dog of the Year

Meet Fit, Farm Bureau’s 2022 Farm Dog of the Year. Florida Farm Bureau members Cindy and Andrew Deak depend on this Border Collie on their sheep farm. Fit and Cindy share a very special bond. “We’re very kindred spirits. I feel like our souls are almost connected.” The American Farm Bureau Federation is an independent, non-governmental, voluntary organization, comprised of and directed by farm and ranch families who engage in all types of food, fuel and fiber production.

Sabrina Halvorson

