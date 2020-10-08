Housing for the Harvest Continues to Reach Rural Communities

The Housing for the Harvest Program created by Governor Newsom is making its way to more agriculture communities. The program provides temporary hotel housing for farm workers and food processors who have been exposed to COVID-19 and cannot safely self-isolate at home. It now serves in 10 counties including Kern, Madera, Kings, Riverside, Tulare, Santa Barbara, Fresno, San Joaquin and most recently added Sacramento, San Luis Obispo.

In a statement, CDFA Secretary Karen Ross said, “We are very pleased to welcome Sacramento and San Luis Obispo counties to this program,” adding “Housing for the Harvest is an example of how the state and local partners are collaborating creatively to meet the challenges of the pandemic and protect our agricultural workers, their families, and public health.”

California Department of Food and Agriculture Undersecretary Jenny Lester Moffit says the cost of the program is covered by federal and local entities.

Listen to her comments in the audio report.

For more information on the program visit https://covid19.ca.gov/housing-for-agricultural-workers/

