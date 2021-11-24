Houseplants that May be Tough to Grow but Worth it

The houseplants that may be tough to grow but are sure worth it. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Even though some of our favorites fall into the high-maintenance category, keeping them alive isn’t impossible. We’ve all killed a plant (or two, or three) in our lives. It happens. Even theoretically indestructible houseplants, like snake plant, pothos, and dracaena can bite the dust if neglected too much.

But what about tough-to-grow species? Believe it or not, they can be mastered! Many of the more challenging plants to keep alive are native to tropical rainforests, so they tend to struggle in the drier, dimmer conditions found in most homes. You don’t need to turn your home into a jungle to successfully grow them, but you will have to provide a bit more TLC than you might give your pothos.

The seven popular houseplants that require a little extra work on your part, but will reward you with beauty are: Moth Orchid, Croton, Tradescantia, Elephant’s Ear, Fiddle-Leaf Fig Tree, Bird’s Nest Fern and Boston Fern.

