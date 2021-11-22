Senate Ag Committee Chair Debbie Stabenow applauded the House of Representatives for passing President Biden’s Build Back Better Act. Stabenow says, “It’s all about lowering costs for American families and making critical investments to help us combat climate change. Especially in partnership with our farmers, ranchers, foresters, and rural communities. I’m fully committed to passing the Build Back Better Act in the Senate.” Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack says Americans need this important legislation to build up the middle-class and American competitiveness. Vilsack says. “That will ensure that people in rural communities have a fair shot at opportunities and will secure our children’s future. This is our nation’s largest effort to combat climate change and includes a focus on climate-smart agriculture.” House Ag Committee Chair David Scott says the act includes a lot of his committee’s agricultural priorities. Scott says, “The investments are critical to helping American agriculture address and deal with the impact of climate change.”

The National Association of Farm Broadcasting and the American Farm Bureau Federation contributed to this report.

House Passes Build Back Better Act