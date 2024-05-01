House and Senate Agriculture Committees Release Farm Bill Overview

U.S. House and Senate Agriculture committees have each released a 2024 Farm Bill overview on Wednesday. Senate Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow presented the Rural Prosperity and Food Security Act, a comprehensive plan blending ideas from over 100 bipartisan bills. Stabenow stresses the importance of bipartisan cooperation to finalize the bill by year-end, addressing issues like foreign land ownership, rural support, and SNAP adjustments.

“This is a serious proposal that reflects bipartisan priorities to keep farmers farming, families fed, and rural communities strong,” Stabenow said in a press release. “The foundation of every successful Farm Bill is built on holding together the broad, bipartisan coalition of farmers, rural communities, nutrition and hunger advocates, researchers, conservationists, and the climate community. This is that bill.”

House Chairman Glenn “GT” Thompson also unveiled a bipartisan approach, focusing on supporting farmers and ensuring funding viability. “This bill is a product of an extensive and transparent process, which included soliciting feedback from Members of both political parties, stakeholder input from across the nation, and some tough conversations. Each title of this farm bill reflects a commitment to the American farmer and viable pathways to funding those commitments,” Thompson explained in a news release.

Both proposals aim to adjust reference prices, potentially expand crop insurance, and allow farmers to add new acres. While the House and Senate committees aim for enhancements in crop insurance and conservation, differences persist in addressing nutrition programs. Thompson’s plan seeks to hold “USDA and States accountable to the generosity of the American taxpayer” by limiting “arbitrarily increasing” SNAP benefits. At the same time, Stabenow’s plan highlights several expansions to the SNAP program.

The release of a farm bill overview from each Congressional committee is a positive development. The 2018 Farm Bill was extended last year to allow further negotiation. That extension is set to expire on September 30. Both committees appear eager to work towards developing a new farm bill before another extension is needed.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West