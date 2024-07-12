House Agriculture Meets to Examine Consequences of EPA Actions

The House Agriculture Committee met this week for a hearing to examine the consequences of Environmental Protection Agency’s actions on American agriculture. In his opening statement, Committee chair Glenn “G.T.” Thompson (R-PA) pointed out the environmental stewardship of farmers.

“American farmers and ranchers are the original conservationists. No one cares more for the environment than those whose livelihoods depend on it. They work tirelessly to ensure consumers have the safest, most abundant, most affordable food and fiber supply in the world. Agriculture isn’t like any other industry. Producers are at the mercy of many uncontrollable factors, including extreme weather, natural disasters, pests and diseases, input costs and geopolitical unrest,” he said. “What producers should not have to worry about is the federal government working against them.”

He also pointed out recent actions that pit the EPA against agriculture.

“Last summer, the EPA published the draft Vulnerable Species Pilot Program and the draft herbicide strategy that will directly impact the ability of producers to utilize these critical tools and will cost billions to comply with. Even this administration’s own U.S. Department of Agriculture expressed significant concerns with these actions,” he said. “The Biden Administration’s attacks on American agriculture do not stop at crop protection tools. Earlier this year, the EPA published a proposed rule that significantly changes the effluent limitation guidelines for meat and poultry processing. While Biden’s USDA spends millions to supposedly expand meat and poultry processing capacity, his EPA is simultaneously proposing a rule that would shutter processing plants and impose significant compliance costs across industries vital to food affordability.”

Conversely, Ranking Member David Scott (D-GA) used his opening statement to express disappointment in the lack of a farm bill. “I must express my deep concerns about Chairman Thompson’s willingness to forego the farm bill. His stubborn refusal to engage on a bipartisan farm bill is irresponsible for the American people, especially our farmers who feed, fuel, clothe, and house our nation,” Scott said. “Since our very divisive mark up almost two months ago, there has been absolutely no progress on Chairman Thompson’s bipartisan bill. This delay hurts the American people.”

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.