House Agriculture Committee Announces Subcommittee Chairs

House Agriculture Chairman Glenn GT Thompson recently announced subcommittee Chairs and jurisdictions for the 118th Congress.

Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson (PA-15) Chairman of the House Committee on Agriculture

The Pennsylvania Republican says of the subcommittee chairs.

“I’m excited to welcome this talented slate of subcommittee Chairs for the 118th Congress. Their expertise and partnership are essential to fulfilling this Committee’s mandate of delivering certainty and prosperity to American agriculture and its entire value chain. We will serve as a check on the Administration’s regulatory attacks and advance policy to strengthen rural communities. The revised jurisdiction of our subcommittees, the leadership announced today, and the strength and diversity of new and returning members lays the foundation for us to deliver for the American people.”

A. Representative Austin Scott of Georgia will serve as the Vice Chair of the Full Committee, and chair of the General Farm Commodities, Risk Management, and Credit Subcommittee.

The subcommittee’s jurisdiction will cover, among other things:

The farm safety net—commodity policy and crop insurance—which together provide critical risk management tools to farmers and ranchers;

Farm Service Agency (FSA) credit programs, which can assist producers wishing to finance the purchase or operation of a farm or ranch, and;

Oversight of FSA and the Risk Management Agency (RMA), including the implementation and delivery of programs authorized by the Farm Bill, use of the Commodity Credit Corporation by the Administration, and delivery of appropriated ad hoc disaster assistance.

B. California’s Representative Doug LaMalfa will chair the Subcommittee on Forestry, and Indiana’s Jim Baird is chair of the Subcommittee on Conservation, Research, and Biotechnology.

The subcommittee’s jurisdiction will cover, among other things:

The USDA Forest Service and private forest lands;

Active forest management, which supports forest health and restoration, rural communities, forest products, and recreation, as well as efforts to address the wildfire crisis, and;

A review of all Farm Bill authorities and programs, proposed regulations, the USFS, the 10-year wildfire strategy, and new funding and authorities provided by Congress to the Forest Service.

C. Minnesota’s Representative Brad Finstad was appointed Chair of the Subcommittee on Nutrition, Foreign Agriculture, and Horticulture.

The subcommittee’s jurisdiction will cover, among other things:

A review of existing trade agreements and commitments, proposed frameworks, agricultural export programs, and U.S. food aid initiatives;

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), and oversight including, but not limited to: cost, eligibility, workforce participation, quality control and program integrity, and the use of technology and innovation in the electronic benefits transfer system;

Oversight related to commodity distribution programs, including funding and impact, incentive initiatives, and nutrition education, and;

A review of marketing and promotion programs and proposals related to fruits, vegetables, and other specialty crops.

D. Representative Tracey Mann of Kansas was appointed chair of the Livestock Subcommittee.

The subcommittee’s jurisdiction will cover, among other things:

Livestock, dairy, and poultry markets generally;

Policies impacting dairy producers, including the Dairy Margin Coverage (DMC) program and Federal Milk Marketing Orders (FMMO);

USDA implementation of the Packers and Stockyards Act including recent and forthcoming rulemakings;

Ongoing efforts to increase and diversify meat and poultry processing capacity;

Programs designed to protect animal health and prevent the spread of harmful animal disease, and;

A review of meat and poultry inspection policies and their impact on the adoption of scientific and technological advancements.

E. South Dakota’s Representative Dusty Johnson is Chair of the Subcommittee on Commodity Markets, Digital Assets, and Rural Development.

The subcommittee’s jurisdiction will cover, among other things:

Policies to promote rural prosperity by improving rural energy and development programs authorized through the 2023 Farm Bill;

Policies to bring robust oversight and retail customer protections to digital commodity markets;

The impacts of inflation, global conflict, and trade distortions on global commodity markets;

Operations and authorities of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and legislation to reauthorize the Commission, and;

Policies to promote robust risk-mitigation, resiliency, and recovery planning for derivatives markets, intermediaries, and participants.

The NAFB contributed to this story.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.